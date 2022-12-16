Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 24,090 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,090 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.3 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $181.32 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $219.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.11.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.