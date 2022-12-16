Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 27,820 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,820 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.33.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $146.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.