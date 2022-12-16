Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 40,368 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,368 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $79,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 70,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $248.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

