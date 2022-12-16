Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 43,681 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,681 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $16,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after acquiring an additional 514,934 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,542,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

