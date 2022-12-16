Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 807 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of STERIS worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 16.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in STERIS by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE opened at $187.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,707.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.09.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.