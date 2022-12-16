Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,246,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 112,261 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.15 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

