General Electric (NYSE:GE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.53. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.