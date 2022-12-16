General Electric (NYSE:GE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.
Shares of GE opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.53. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
