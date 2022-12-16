Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.30 price objective for the company.

Shares of GEVO opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 24.25, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. Gevo has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

In other Gevo news, Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $85,484.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,461,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,887 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

