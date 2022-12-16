Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.30 price objective for the company.
Gevo Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of GEVO opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 24.25, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. Gevo has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,461,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,887 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gevo Company Profile
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gevo (GEVO)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.