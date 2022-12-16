Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Glaukos stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

