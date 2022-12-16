Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 462 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 679.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 116,334.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 751,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.91.

Tesla stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $497.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.