Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $90.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

