Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Hess by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Hess by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hess by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.15.

Hess Trading Down 1.1 %

HES opened at $134.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.68. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $68.32 and a 1-year high of $149.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.