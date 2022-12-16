Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $165.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

