Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Green Plains from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $954.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Stark bought 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $356,210.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 106.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $82,000.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

