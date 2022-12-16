Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 25 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Equinix by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Equinix by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Amundi raised its stake in Equinix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 463,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $754.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinix Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX opened at $691.36 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $613.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.88.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

