Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

