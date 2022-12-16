Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Up 47.9% in November

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBRIY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.89) to GBX 320 ($3.93) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 675 ($8.28) to GBX 585 ($7.18) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $3.92 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

