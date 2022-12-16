HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $19,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 934.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $239.70 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

