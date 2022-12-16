Head-To-Head Comparison: Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) vs. Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) and Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Byline Bancorp pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanover Bancorp pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hanover Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Hanover Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 24.42% 11.70% 1.31% Hanover Bancorp 30.47% 16.51% 1.57%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $323.18 million 2.60 $92.79 million $2.18 10.28 Hanover Bancorp $77.30 million 1.87 $23.56 million $3.75 5.27

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Hanover Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Bancorp. Hanover Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Byline Bancorp and Hanover Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hanover Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.43%. Hanover Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.13%. Given Hanover Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hanover Bancorp is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Hanover Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hanover Bancorp beats Byline Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits. The company also provides term loans, revolving lines of credit, and construction financing services; senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies; small business administration and united states department of agriculture loans; and treasury management products and services. In addition, it offers financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users; and investment, trust, and wealth management services that include fiduciary and executor services, financial planning solutions, investment advisory services, and private banking services for foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. It operates through 43 branch locations in the Chicago metropolitan area and one branch in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans. It operates branch offices located in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Nassau County, New York; and administrative office in Suffolk County, New York. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

