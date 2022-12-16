Head-To-Head Contrast: Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) versus Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Glaukos and Avinger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 1 2 6 0 2.56 Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00

Glaukos currently has a consensus target price of $58.63, suggesting a potential upside of 35.33%. Avinger has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 656.30%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Glaukos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -31.45% -16.16% -8.96% Avinger -212.53% -244.04% -63.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glaukos and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Glaukos and Avinger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $294.01 million 7.03 -$49.59 million ($1.90) -22.80 Avinger $10.13 million 0.87 -$17.41 million ($5.30) -0.22

Avinger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Glaukos has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Glaukos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Glaukos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Glaukos beats Avinger on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite, a three stents product that is designed for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Avinger

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. Further, the company develops IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.