Head-To-Head Contrast: Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) versus Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proterra and Cenntro Electric Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $242.86 million 4.35 -$250.01 million ($1.69) -2.77 Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 10.78 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

Cenntro Electric Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proterra.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 1 2 3 0 2.33 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Proterra and Cenntro Electric Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Proterra currently has a consensus price target of $7.21, indicating a potential upside of 54.15%. Given Proterra’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Proterra is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.4% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Proterra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra -67.87% -32.62% -23.06% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Proterra has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cenntro Electric Group beats Proterra on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

