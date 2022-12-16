Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HTLF. StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLF stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

