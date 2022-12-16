Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CEO Sells $4,400,170.56 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.2% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 17.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

