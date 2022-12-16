HighTower Trust Company N.A. Acquires 1,495 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $157.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $497.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.00 and its 200-day moving average is $241.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

