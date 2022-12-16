HighTower Trust Company N.A. Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

