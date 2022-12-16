HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $12.12 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $151.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.