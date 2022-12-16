HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $432,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 41,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 106,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 571,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 41,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.15 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $197.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

