HighTower Trust Company N.A. Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 70.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American Express by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,684 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

AXP opened at $150.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.46. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

