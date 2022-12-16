HighTower Trust Company N.A. Makes New $373,000 Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 398.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,793,000 after buying an additional 1,141,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,153,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,691,000 after buying an additional 1,076,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

