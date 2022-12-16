HighTower Trust Company N.A. Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $220.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $310.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.