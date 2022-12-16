Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Hillenbrand Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE HI opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97.
Hillenbrand Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.
Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand Company Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hillenbrand (HI)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.