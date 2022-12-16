Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 263.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 77.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.