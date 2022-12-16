HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HRT. Royal Bank of Canada cut HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

HRT opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. HireRight has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 136,033 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $1,694,971.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,074,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642,413.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,615,476 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,342.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Stone Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HireRight by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,401,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,716 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HireRight by 1,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,452 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in HireRight by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,405,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 741,909 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in HireRight by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 975,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 254,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in HireRight by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

