Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Short Interest Up 45.2% in November

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the November 15th total of 78,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HZON opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Acquisition Co. II

In other Horizon Acquisition Co. II news, major shareholder Horizon Ii Sponsor, Llc sold 400,000 shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $3,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,470,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Acquisition Co. II

About Horizon Acquisition Co. II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

