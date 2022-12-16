Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 2.6 %

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $28.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Mark David Linehan bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,217.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 404.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also

