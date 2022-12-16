Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the November 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $2.07 on Friday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 38.31%.

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

