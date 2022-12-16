Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the November 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $2.07 on Friday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.
Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGTXU)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.