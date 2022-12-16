Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Hunting Stock Performance

HNTIF opened at $3.33 on Friday. Hunting has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

