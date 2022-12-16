Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several research firms recently commented on IMUX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Immunic Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.67. Immunic has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

Insider Transactions at Immunic

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunic will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joerg Neermann acquired 18,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,320 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter worth $54,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

