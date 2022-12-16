Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $23.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

IMUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Immunic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunic

In other Immunic news, Director Joerg Neermann bought 18,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,320. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunic Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.20 on Friday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Immunic

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.