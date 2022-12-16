Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $23.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.
IMUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.
In other Immunic news, Director Joerg Neermann bought 18,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,320. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.20 on Friday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.67.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
