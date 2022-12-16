Insider Buying: Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Insider Buys C$780,000.00 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,236,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$298,241,619.

Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 280,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, with a total value of C$2,156,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. acquired 120,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$948,000.00.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at C$8.23 on Friday. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.49 and a 12-month high of C$13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$592.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

Aura Minerals Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 102.08%.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

