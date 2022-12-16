Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Insider Sells $579,152.47 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 23,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $579,152.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,239.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of BBW stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $370.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.87. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $26.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 55.8% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

