Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Sells $2,570,335.94 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of DASH opened at $55.25 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,901,000 after purchasing an additional 307,693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 998,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galileo PTC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.5% in the second quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,169,000 after purchasing an additional 805,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
