Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 3.9 %

Intel stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

