Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Intel by 10.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 85,841 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Intel by 129.1% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 27,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Intel by 10.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 52,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 10.4% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.