Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,856 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

