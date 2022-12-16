Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $24.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

