Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $24.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INTC. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of INTC opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $264,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $3,060,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.6% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 17,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Intel by 10.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

