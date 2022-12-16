InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Given New GBX 6,200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,900 ($72.38) to GBX 6,200 ($76.06) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.61) to GBX 5,500 ($67.48) in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.59) to GBX 4,200 ($51.53) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5,510.71.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSE IHG opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.17. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $71.71.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
