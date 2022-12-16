Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Intevac Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $6.25.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 73.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
