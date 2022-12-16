Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 54.2% in November

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.