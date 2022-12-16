Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,846 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $122,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.2% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 454,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $464.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

